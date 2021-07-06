Viviana Caponnetto

apollo, the essays

Viviana Caponnetto
Viviana Caponnetto
  • Save
apollo, the essays book cover cover design publishing layout graphic design design
Download color palette

cover design for the essays, published by ecate*

*student project made for my final thesis

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Viviana Caponnetto
Viviana Caponnetto

More by Viviana Caponnetto

View profile
    • Like