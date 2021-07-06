Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Forex

I used the adobe illustrator as always. This is my one the third created logo that I made it on adobe illustrator software. I used shapes and then for some modern touch I gave this rustee font to give it a first impression.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
