Dressed to Kill - Movie Poster

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I promised to make more posters of Brian de Palma movies. Here is the first one. Dressed to Kill, one of my favorites. His low-budget hitchcockian slasher thriller.
Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.
#28. Dressed to Kill
Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl