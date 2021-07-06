Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Radijs Ontwerp

Dressed to Kill - Movie Poster

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp
  • Save
Dressed to Kill - Movie Poster hitchcockian poster challenge movie poster design typography poster design kill dressed brian de palma graphic design
Download color palette

So I promised to make more posters of Brian de Palma movies. Here is the first one. Dressed to Kill, one of my favorites. His low-budget hitchcockian slasher thriller.

Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.
#28. Dressed to Kill

Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp

More by Radijs Ontwerp

View profile
    • Like