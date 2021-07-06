Alyssa Zack

The Fitzgerald

The Fitzgerald vector logo branding design
The Fitzgerald is a passion project for James Altmann, a cocktail aficionado who wanted to create a brand for their home bar where they make handcrafted batched cocktails to gift to family & friends.
OBJECTIVE: create a bottle label inspired by 50s iconography specific to cocktail napkins.

Jul 6, 2021
