Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kylie Bradshaw
Apexx Strategies

Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Design

Kylie Bradshaw
Apexx Strategies
Kylie Bradshaw for Apexx Strategies
Hire Us
  • Save
Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Design color teal blue corporate logo brand design branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design logo design logo
Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Design color teal blue corporate logo brand design branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design logo design logo
Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Design color teal blue corporate logo brand design branding vector typography design brand identity visual design graphic design logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts-08.png
  2. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts-09.png
  3. MGOC001_Dribbble Posts-10.png

We are thrilled to finally share with you a project that we've been working on for about 6 months! We created some exciting deliverables for Mittal Group of Companies and their rebrand project. Over the past 4 years, Mittal Group of Companies has grown to be a collection of companies who have one goal in mind: build a better future for our employees and clients. They believe in investing time and energy into processes, people, and technologies that lead their companies towards growth, change and transformation for the better.

We worked with MGOC to create a sophisticated, corporate look and feel that matches their personality. Today we are sharing the logo design for the company before we release the other deliverables with this project. Keep your eyes peeled this week for the debut of some other fun pieces that we created for MGOC! 👀

Apexx Strategies
Apexx Strategies
We design products & experiences to push your brand forward.
Hire Us

More by Apexx Strategies

View profile
    • Like