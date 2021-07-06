Mittal Group of Companies - Logo Design

We are thrilled to finally share with you a project that we've been working on for about 6 months! We created some exciting deliverables for Mittal Group of Companies and their rebrand project. Over the past 4 years, Mittal Group of Companies has grown to be a collection of companies who have one goal in mind: build a better future for our employees and clients. They believe in investing time and energy into processes, people, and technologies that lead their companies towards growth, change and transformation for the better.

We worked with MGOC to create a sophisticated, corporate look and feel that matches their personality. Today we are sharing the logo design for the company before we release the other deliverables with this project. Keep your eyes peeled this week for the debut of some other fun pieces that we created for MGOC! 👀