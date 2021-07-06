Füsun Çetin Öztan

Freelancer Website

Füsun Çetin Öztan
Füsun Çetin Öztan
  • Save
Freelancer Website freelancer landing page colorful ux website website design freelancer website freelancer platform landing page design design ux ui design
Download color palette

A concept design for a freelancer website, aiming to catch attention of young, free spirited freelancers with variaty of task management apps and IT Support.

Füsun Çetin Öztan
Füsun Çetin Öztan

More by Füsun Çetin Öztan

View profile
    • Like