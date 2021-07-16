Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Carter

Evangel Wolves

Josh Carter
Josh Carter
  • Save
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Evangel Wolves wolves mascot university college football branding typography graphic design logo
Download color palette
  1. EU_Wolves_Drib1.jpg
  2. EU_Wolves_Drib2.jpg
  3. EU_Wolves_Drib3.jpg
  4. EU_Wolves_Drib5.jpg
  5. EU_Wolves_Drib4.jpg
  6. EU_Wolves_Drib6.jpg
  7. EU_Wolves_Drib7.jpg

My submission to a design contest Evangel University had for their new mascot.
Since I haven't heard back from them, I'm guessing they went another direction. Anyways, it would've great to see that wolf helmet on the field.
#GoWolves! #ThePackIsComing

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Josh Carter
Josh Carter
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Josh Carter

View profile
    • Like