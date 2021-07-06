Irina Shakh

Spooky pumpkins Halloween card

Irina Shakh
Irina Shakh
Hire Me
  • Save
Spooky pumpkins Halloween card witch hat mop greeting october holiday card art cutout paper funny happy scary spooky pumpkin character design illustration vector graphic design design
Download color palette

Paper cut out effect vector illustration

Irina Shakh
Irina Shakh
Hi, there! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to meet you!
Hire Me

More by Irina Shakh

View profile
    • Like