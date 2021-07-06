The last in my stream-of-consciousness illustration set that started with the coffee shop, a vignette of 70's furnishings. The Dodge Warlock was from the 70s so I played off that era using an egg chair, some macramé, and a comically large vase filled with palm fronds. With the book and coffee cup, this would be at home in the coffee shop that started the illustration adventure off, thus, coming full circle!