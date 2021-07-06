🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The last in my stream-of-consciousness illustration set that started with the coffee shop, a vignette of 70's furnishings. The Dodge Warlock was from the 70s so I played off that era using an egg chair, some macramé, and a comically large vase filled with palm fronds. With the book and coffee cup, this would be at home in the coffee shop that started the illustration adventure off, thus, coming full circle!