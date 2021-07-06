Rachael Sinclair

70's Furnishings

Rachael Sinclair
Rachael Sinclair
  • Save
70's Furnishings interior furniture vintage inspired 70s design retro vector illustration
Download color palette

The last in my stream-of-consciousness illustration set that started with the coffee shop, a vignette of 70's furnishings. The Dodge Warlock was from the 70s so I played off that era using an egg chair, some macramé, and a comically large vase filled with palm fronds. With the book and coffee cup, this would be at home in the coffee shop that started the illustration adventure off, thus, coming full circle!

72a5e096f1d9347d639a0da56381d97c
Rebound of
Dodge Warlock
By Rachael Sinclair
View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Rachael Sinclair
Rachael Sinclair

More by Rachael Sinclair

View profile
    • Like