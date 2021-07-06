Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guilherme Maggieri

Messup

Guilherme Maggieri
Guilherme Maggieri
  • Save
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Messup illustration geometric graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Messup 3.png
  2. Messup 10.png
  3. Messup 8.png
  4. Messup 9.png
  5. Messup 5.png
  6. Messup 6.png
  7. Messup 7.png
  8. Messup 4.png

Visual development I worked on for an event.

"Mess-up" logo by Danilo Amorim.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Guilherme Maggieri
Guilherme Maggieri
Designer at Fjord

More by Guilherme Maggieri

View profile
    • Like