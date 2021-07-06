Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 064 :: Select User Type

Daily UI 064 :: Select User Type
Offering different tiers or user types at sign up is a great way to include all of the various user types. Offering different user types is also a great way to garner data. In my design I have three different user types: individual, team, and enterprise. Each type has different offerings based on the amount of total users per account. 

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
