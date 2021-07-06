Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yildiz Sagnak

🛒 ikas - Register Page Design

Yildiz Sagnak
Yildiz Sagnak
  • Save
🛒 ikas - Register Page Design e-commerce ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 🙌🏼

This is the register page design of ikas 🛒 global headless e-commerce platform.

Hope you like it ❤️

💻 Check the live version here: https://accounts.ikas.com/register

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Yildiz Sagnak
Yildiz Sagnak

More by Yildiz Sagnak

View profile
    • Like