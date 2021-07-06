Blast Off Rocket Pin (3/3) 🚀

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
PIN DROP! (3/3) 🚀 Blast off with some new space age flair! These rocket pins are the perfect accessory for your beanie, jean jacket, bag, etc. 💫
Pin Details:
✨ Soft Enamel
✨ Dyed Color Metal
✨ Two Rubber Clutches
✨ Height: 1.5 inches
Visit jarodocton.com to get yours!
Also in action, my Orion display font! As seen on the card backings. Named in honor of my sweet baby boy. Head to my shop to get a copy of the font. ✨