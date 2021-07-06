Rental Concept Application - Daily UI

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey everyone, hope you all doing well🙏🏼
Myself being quiet sick these few days 🤧 and not being able to touch any design files made me even more motivated to hop on today and create something challenging again. 💪🏼
For the past month or so me and my wife we’re looking for apartments 🏠 while every aspect of looking for apt these days is social and online i didn’t have the right user experience while doing so, not mentioning the visual process of any platform used.
One day, in my own perfect world i would love to see this design language cover the way we use and interact with our day to day needs. 🙌🏼
Let me know what y’all think in the comments below, thanks! ✌🏻
inspired by @risangkuncoro