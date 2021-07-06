Dave

Ledgerset Brand

Dave
Dave
  • Save
Ledgerset Brand blockchain brand illustrator graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Ledgerset's logo symbolizes simplicity and security. As a company that promises to bring together retailers and suppliers with their platform; a simple and accessible brand was very important.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Dave
Dave

More by Dave

View profile
    • Like