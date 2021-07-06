Aya Abobakr

Kloreys branding

Aya Abobakr
Aya Abobakr
  • Save
Kloreys branding typography design illustrator brand vector branding diamond logo design jewelry minimal graphic design illustration logo
Download color palette

Kloreys is handmade jewelry and accessories brand.

Aya Abobakr
Aya Abobakr

More by Aya Abobakr

View profile
    • Like