Mount Sinai Hospital Lucky Stars Lottery Campaign: Logo

Mount Sinai Hospital Lucky Stars Lottery Campaign: Logo
Mega lotteries are not new in Canada. Hospital foundations and other non-profit organizations in Ontario have been running them since 1996, in the wake of early rounds of government cost-cutting in the province. Offering millions of dollars in prizes at highly attractive odds, all for the price of several tickets for a $100. In March of 1996 we partnered with Mount Sinai to launch their first hospital lottery - LUCKY STARS Lottery - with considerable success. The lottery was an important source of funding for Mount Sinai Hospital to invest in patient care, equipment, research, and education.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
