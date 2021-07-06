Rafael Rallo

Pride - BRIUS

Pride - BRIUS
Illustration of BRIUS Media's Pride Month. Just as every other illustration made for the company, it depicts a scene from space, and in this case, with an interstellar explorer moving towards the bright and colorful future of humanity.

