Instagram post for an online media consultation

Instagram post for an online media consultation vector logo graphic design branding typography minimal design
I created an instagram post for an imaginary organization, Mediico, a group of doctors who provide their services selflessly for free during the pandemic.
I used orange and black to convey a bold mood for the brand.

I got the photo from unsplash.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
