ArtsieSteph

Expression exercise I

ArtsieSteph
ArtsieSteph
  • Save
Expression exercise I expressions practice comic illustration sketch
Download color palette

Asked friends and others to choose expressions based on a sheet made by an artist named Mugges. First set

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
ArtsieSteph
ArtsieSteph

More by ArtsieSteph

View profile
    • Like