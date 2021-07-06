Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jarod Octon

Blast Off Rocket Pin (2/3) 🚀



Blast Off Rocket Pin (2/3) 🚀 pins patch pin scifi space age space race astronaut outer space space shuttle blue origin spacex nasa spaceship rocket badge design badge logo icon illustration san diego
  1. Teal_Unit_01.jpg
  2. Teal_Carded_01.jpg

PIN DROP! (2/3) 🚀 Blast off with some new space age flair! These rocket pins are the perfect accessory for your beanie, jean jacket, bag, etc. 💫

Pin Details:
✨ Soft Enamel
✨ Dyed Color Metal
✨ Two Rubber Clutches
✨ Height: 1.5 inches

Visit jarodocton.com to get yours!

Also in action, my Orion display font! As seen on the card backings. Named in honor of my sweet baby boy. Head to my shop to get a copy of the font. ✨



Hi. I'm an illustrator and designer based in San Diego, CA.
