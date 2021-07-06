Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Movie Poster : Soekarno

Movie Poster : Soekarno poster movie movie photoshop poster ux ux design landing page ui ui design ui illustration design typography graphic design
I make some movie poster with the theme of Indonesia Hero : Soekarno. Soekarno is an Indonesian statesman, politician, nationalist and the leader of the Indonesian independence movement and Indonesia's first president. He was a man with a deep love for his country and people.

Tools : Adobe Photoshop CC 2019

