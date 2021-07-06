StreetShop Limassol - Coffee Shop

This is one of the branding items I created for a local coffee shop.

Designs made for this job were:

- Logo Design

- Design for Cup

- Light Box Shop Signage Design 300x100cm

- Tri-fold Leaflet Menu Design

- Indoor Signage Menu Design 190x60cm

- Menu Design for Screen Preview

- Indoor Signage Sticker Design 220x110cm

- Poster Design 59.4x42cm

You can check it out here:

https://www.facebook.com/streetshoplimassol/