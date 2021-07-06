StreetShop Limassol - Coffee Shop

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is one of the branding items I created for a local coffee shop.
Designs made for this job were:
- Logo Design
- Design for Cup
- Light Box Shop Signage Design 300x100cm
- Tri-fold Leaflet Menu Design
- Indoor Signage Menu Design 190x60cm
- Menu Design for Screen Preview
- Indoor Signage Sticker Design 220x110cm
- Poster Design 59.4x42cm
You can check it out here:
https://www.facebook.com/streetshoplimassol/