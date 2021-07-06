Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stavri Symeonidou

StreetShop Limassol - Coffee Shop

Stavri Symeonidou
Stavri Symeonidou
  • Save
StreetShop Limassol - Coffee Shop illustration shop cafe coffee leaflet menu stickers cup signage vector logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

This is one of the branding items I created for a local coffee shop.

Designs made for this job were:
- Logo Design
- Design for Cup
- Light Box Shop Signage Design 300x100cm
- Tri-fold Leaflet Menu Design
- Indoor Signage Menu Design 190x60cm
- Menu Design for Screen Preview
- Indoor Signage Sticker Design 220x110cm
- Poster Design 59.4x42cm

You can check it out here:
https://www.facebook.com/streetshoplimassol/

Stavri Symeonidou
Stavri Symeonidou

More by Stavri Symeonidou

View profile
    • Like