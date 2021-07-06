love line art

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My first attempt at line art. Really enjoyed doing it. Made on illustrator using brush tool (my favourite). Also, it was international kiss day (6th july), so made a cute couple line art. Hope you like it<333