Manal

love line art

love line art romance love kiss couple heart purple line art illustration
My first attempt at line art. Really enjoyed doing it. Made on illustrator using brush tool (my favourite). Also, it was international kiss day (6th july), so made a cute couple line art. Hope you like it<333

