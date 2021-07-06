Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatyane Frankalino

Nina Simone Lettering

Tatyane Frankalino
Tatyane Frankalino
  • Save
Nina Simone Lettering vector graphic design flat illustration typography
Download color palette

Authorial Lettering inspired by the song "I Put a Spell on You" by Nina Simone. The composition brings mystical elements to reinforce the meaning of the phrase.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Tatyane Frankalino
Tatyane Frankalino

More by Tatyane Frankalino

View profile
    • Like