Water Lily or Nymphaea.

Hey guys!

Watching a water lily at sunrise can be an indelible experience! When this magical creature of nature rises from the depths of a body of water, and then opens a bud before our eyes - we realize that right now a flower is being born. And so one by one. What's amazing is that during the day, the flower moves around the entire body of water following the sun, turning its head toward the rays. If clouds come over the sky, the bud instantly closes. And closer to sunrise, the lily prepares for its submergence. If the weather is cloudy in the morning, the lily may not rise to the water surface at all. Nymphaea blooms from early June to late October, depending on the variety. About 50 species can be found of this flower.

The uniqueness of the flower is also that the water lily is an amphibian plant that can grow both in water and on land. It grows in lakes, rivers with slowly flowing water. In bodies of water from the temperate, tropical zone to the forests and tundra of Russia, Canada and Scandinavia. Some frost-resistant species can safely overwinter in freezing water bodies. Its long roots serve as a kind of anchor. This flower is also useful to humans, its seeds are used to make a drink that resembles coffee. In case of insomnia and neurosis, healers use it as a soothing remedy.

Thank you for your attention!

I hope you enjoyed it all!