zakia begum

Online money transaction app

Online money transaction app logo illustration vector typography icon ui transaction app web design mobile app e payment online money transaction product design branding design ux app
This is a online money transaction app design. It is a simple and easy way to transfer money through the app. For this pandemic situation I include QR Code
process which one is non contact,popular and safe way for the users.
