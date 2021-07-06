Aleksandra

Logo design, B + D logo

Logo design, B + D logo business card illustrator fashion branding logo
This elegant logo was created for cloth brand Bayrak & Darmina. Connection of two main brand letters B and D creates pretty nice soft lines that face all these brand wants to show you - special clothes with unic but restrained design

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
