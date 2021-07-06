🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, dribbblers all my friends!
I had a pleasure to be working on various projects recently and one of them is included here. This is the Garden Planners App design.
Your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff. You are all awesome! 🔥Stay safe stay healthy!
Don't forget to water your plants!
Thank you!