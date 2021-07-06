Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachael Sinclair

Dodge Warlock

Rachael Sinclair
Rachael Sinclair
  • Save
Dodge Warlock 70s vehicle vintage dodge truck design vector illustration
Download color palette

As a rebound of my Sunergos on Norris illustration, I continued with a stylistically similar truck illustration. I was inspired by the shop's former life as a garage and by the colors. This is a fantastic Dodge Warlock. I love trucks, trucks with wood rails, and black with gold. I may not be a huge MOPAR fan, but I'd have one of these beauties any day!

082f6a3903f3774041903ed179ae373f
Rebound of
Sunergos on Norris
By Rachael Sinclair
View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Rachael Sinclair
Rachael Sinclair

More by Rachael Sinclair

View profile
    • Like