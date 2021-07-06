David Fenoulhet

Sunbather

David Fenoulhet
David Fenoulhet
  • Save
Sunbather illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

Digital illustration inspired by the band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Created stickers, cases and other items for my shop using this design. Used it to practice creating shadows and highlights in my illustrations. Went for a sun baked, faded colour scheme to match the subject matter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
David Fenoulhet
David Fenoulhet

More by David Fenoulhet

View profile
    • Like