Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lalitha Sananikone

DailyUI #012: E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
  • Save
DailyUI #012: E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) notebook single item product page planner dailyui 012 e-commerce shop e-commerce item dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Hey :) I designed a single item for an e-commerce shop. You can buy notebooks and planners there. Image: Photo by Laika Notebooks on Unsplash

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

More by Lalitha Sananikone

View profile
    • Like