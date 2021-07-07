Philip Lester
Dreamten

Database Activity

Philip Lester
Dreamten
Philip Lester for Dreamten
Hire Us
  • Save
Database Activity progress setup data breadcrumb tabs table timeline comments database tags navigation menu avatar form filter web app activity ux ui
Download color palette

Design for the Activity Feed of a data warehousing web app.

Created at Dreamten
Dribbble | Twitter | Clutch

Dreamten
Dreamten
Crafting amazing digital products
Hire Us

More by Dreamten

View profile
    • Like