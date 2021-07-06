Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhishek Sriram

Daily UI - Sign Up page #001

Abhishek Sriram
Abhishek Sriram
  • Save
Daily UI - Sign Up page #001 ui design
Download color palette

Hey there 👋
A sign up page for an imaginary product - FocusUI, it is a platform for designers to explore, compete and connect with other designers!

Idea inspired from Daily UI - Day #001

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Abhishek Sriram
Abhishek Sriram
Like