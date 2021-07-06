Jahid Hasan

Infinite Unity- 3d logo for a tech company

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Hire Me
  • Save
Infinite Unity- 3d logo for a tech company 3d complex logo man holding hands logo logo  design app logo start up tech company logo saas logo gradient logo modern logo human logo infinity logo 3d logo tech logo
Infinite Unity- 3d logo for a tech company 3d complex logo man holding hands logo logo  design app logo start up tech company logo saas logo gradient logo modern logo human logo infinity logo 3d logo tech logo
Download color palette
  1. Infitine-unity-logo.jpg
  2. infinite-unity-logo-white.jpg

Hello guys,
This is one of my recent logos. The logo has been done for a tech company. Client wanted a 3d feel in their logo. Also they wanted an Infinity symbol with 2 man holding hand together. So here is the final outcome. Let me know what do you think.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

Jahid Hasan
Jahid Hasan
Logo, Brand Identity and UI Design Expert

More by Jahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like