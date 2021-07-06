Brefeye Shelf Talkers

Here is my first 3D mascot design. The project is for shelf talkers. I have had a lot of fun designing the 3D scenery! Yes, I was crazy enough to model everything. This was designed in Blender, Photoshop and Illustrator. At first I thought I was going to illustrate everything, but since I was in the learning phase (still am) in Blender, I though I might give it a try, and I think the result turned out to be great.

What are your thoughts? Thanks