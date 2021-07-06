Dalajlampa

Brefeye Shelf Talkers

Brefeye Shelf Talkers character design mascot design character branding shelf talker food fantasy 3d design mascot blender 3d
Here is my first 3D mascot design. The project is for shelf talkers. I have had a lot of fun designing the 3D scenery! Yes, I was crazy enough to model everything. This was designed in Blender, Photoshop and Illustrator. At first I thought I was going to illustrate everything, but since I was in the learning phase (still am) in Blender, I though I might give it a try, and I think the result turned out to be great.
