Brefeye Shelf Talkers

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is my first 3D mascot design. The project is for shelf talkers. I have had a lot of fun designing the 3D scenery! Yes, I was crazy enough to model everything. This was designed in Blender, Photoshop and Illustrator. At first I thought I was going to illustrate everything, but since I was in the learning phase (still am) in Blender, I though I might give it a try, and I think the result turned out to be great.
What are your thoughts? Thanks