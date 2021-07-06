Ste LOOT

Vaporwave Cat Room Spline

Vaporwave Cat Room Spline
interactive 3D Room made in spline for the 3D spline challenge -
play around here: https://my.spline.design/splinechallenge2-ae43d38b9878518ce8e84b79a8008651/

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
