Bhavya Mevada

CoachDude - Online Class Management

CoachDude - Online Class Management
Hello Guys!👋

A dashboard design concept for an education platform where you can find your session details, students info, leaves calculation, blog & news articles, notification, and calendar details in one screen.

Leave your feedback on the comment, and don't forget to press "❤️". Thank you

Tools: Figma

Interested? bhavyamevada@gmail.com

Bhavya Mevada

