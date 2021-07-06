Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emily Thomas

sunnyside cidery — branding

Emily Thomas
Emily Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
sunnyside cidery — branding cider brand cidery food and beverage packaging illustration sunny logo branding graphic design
sunnyside cidery — branding cider brand cidery food and beverage packaging illustration sunny logo branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1dribbble.jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copydribbble.jpg

Sunnyside Cidery is a cider brand for the optimistic – or those trying to be. Raise a can (or pint glass, your choice) to the sunnier side of life, to brighter days ahead, to keeping your chin up and carrying on with a smile. No sad drinking allowed here!

Three featured flavors include Daydreamin' Hops, Afternoon Apple Juice, and Elderberry Perry. Crack open a can — and a smile.

🍎🍺

Type is my in-progress font Fruit Punch Sans.

Emily Thomas
Emily Thomas
retro-inspired branding & design doodads
Hire Me

More by Emily Thomas

View profile
    • Like