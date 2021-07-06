Sunnyside Cidery is a cider brand for the optimistic – or those trying to be. Raise a can (or pint glass, your choice) to the sunnier side of life, to brighter days ahead, to keeping your chin up and carrying on with a smile. No sad drinking allowed here!

Three featured flavors include Daydreamin' Hops, Afternoon Apple Juice, and Elderberry Perry. Crack open a can — and a smile.

🍎🍺

Type is my in-progress font Fruit Punch Sans.