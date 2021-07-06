Quick Shot to minimize usage of social media

Jinal Shah

Problem
Minimize usage of social media

Solution
An App that pops up on social media with a list of To-do hence people can actually conscious about the tasks and pay attention to them. (Specially weekends:) ) In this way, users can minimize their phone/social media usage.

Illustration are from Blush.

