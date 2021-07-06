Shop App for Skaters

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I am available for new projects!
Email : mjawakh@gmail.com
Hi there 🛹,
Today I'm happy to share with you all my very first dribbble shot!
This is an app for skaters who always are looking for new ways to follow their favourite athletes and discover the equip they are using and a different way to buy them through livestream videos!
