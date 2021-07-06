Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Jacob

The Song of Achilles

Jordan Jacob
Jordan Jacob
  • Save
The Song of Achilles queer art lgbt creative adobe illustrator vector drawing book novel pattern illustrator illustration ancient greece mythology greek mythology the song of achilles
Download color palette

Illustration inspired by Madeline Miller's novel.

Jordan Jacob
Jordan Jacob

More by Jordan Jacob

View profile
    • Like