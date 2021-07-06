Hospital for Sick Children Foundation: Wear Your Bear Campaign

Well-respected, multi-service, Hospital for Sick Children Foundation serves children across Canada, but its influence permeates the globe because they want the best for our all children. Just as they strive to meet the needs of sick kids families, we've stopped at nothing to offer them the very best advertising, marketing and communications solutions. In 1995, 'Wear Your Bear' was born from the Sick Kids Telethon fundraising event. Here, patrons can proudly say 'We Make Miracles Happen'. Original graphics, printed and/or embroidered on curated clothing: caps, toques, t-shirts, fleece polar vest, fleece jerseys, and more.