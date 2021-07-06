Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grocery App - Delivery/ Pickup & In-Store Shopping

Grocery App - Delivery/ Pickup & In-Store Shopping branding user experience design user interface online shopping grocery app neumorphism photoshop invisionstudio mobile app e-commerce interaction design graphic design ux ui
UI exploration for an app which can be used to shop groceries - both online & offline from stores near you.
Featured in this shot are the App Home , Store & Cart screens.

