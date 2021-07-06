Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tony Conte

Shopify App - Innerbox

Tony Conte
Tony Conte
  • Save
Shopify App - Innerbox branding design above the fold landing landing page website interface ux ui mobile promotion discount innerbox b2b app shopify
Download color palette

Working on a new side-project: https://innerbox.io/

Innerbox is a Shopify app that enables business owners to provide pop-up discounts to their visitors. This enables higher checkout conversions, audience building, and incentives for leads.

This is the design I'll be using when I set up the site in Webflow this month!

Tony Conte
Tony Conte

More by Tony Conte

View profile
    • Like