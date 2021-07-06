idea: JW.S/DELTA?

Working through some naming/branding ideas for my own blog/online 'mag'. I like that 'Delta' is cryptic and has multiple meanings in this context, but it might be too confusing... and cryptic. The word-mark very much leans into that with multiple allusions/meanings... but again.. might not be helping. Going to let it ride and see how it goes, and I might change things up if it ends up only making sense to me.

It's starting as a low-effort blog to post WIPs n shit, but hopefully grow it into something more meaningful with time in the background.

The 1.0 of the blog is also live @ https://www.jonway.studio/delta/