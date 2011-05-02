Sketches for a book

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the first in a series of 5 illustrations for a novel. The drawing isn't quite done yet but probably 90% there. I drew it in graphite and then scanned it in and cleaned it up with a little Photoshop and my Wacom. You can also look at the full illustration, or see a bit of process work here http://www.flickr.com/photos/shyamagolden/sets/72157626631514228/