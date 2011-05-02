Sketches for a book

This is the first in a series of 5 illustrations for a novel. The drawing isn't quite done yet but probably 90% there. I drew it in graphite and then scanned it in and cleaned it up with a little Photoshop and my Wacom. You can also look at the full illustration, or see a bit of process work here http://www.flickr.com/photos/shyamagolden/sets/72157626631514228/