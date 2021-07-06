Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mubshar Amin

Brand Logo Design For Aerial Cirque

Mubshar Amin
Mubshar Amin
  • Save
Brand Logo Design For Aerial Cirque lettermark logo monogram logo modern logo minimal logo brand logo design logodesign branding design logo design logo lettermark branding brand identity
Download color palette

It was an Italian Aerial Dance Club Purpose to design a Minimal, Modern and Suitable Logo.

Follow Us: behance.net/mubshar
Like Our Page: facebook/mentisdesign
Follow us: instagram.com/mentisdesign.co
Email: mentisdesignco@gmail.com

Mubshar Amin
Mubshar Amin

More by Mubshar Amin

View profile
    • Like