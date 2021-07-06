Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eagle Lake Logo

Eagle Lake Logo montana whitefish condo brand identity real estate logo branding design
Eagle Lake is a luxury condo development being planned in Whitefish, MT.

The client brief included a brand identity that felt modern, trendy, and luxurious, but captured the unique character of its mountain resort town location.

The client chose an abstract brand mark that evokes many of the natural elements surrounding the location.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
