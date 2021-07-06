Emily Thomas

sunnyside cidery — packaging

Emily Thomas
Emily Thomas
Hire Me
  • Save
sunnyside cidery — packaging type design custom type cider illustration sunny packaging logo branding
sunnyside cidery — packaging type design custom type cider illustration sunny packaging logo branding
sunnyside cidery — packaging type design custom type cider illustration sunny packaging logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1.jpg
  2. Artboard 2.jpg
  3. Artboard 3.jpg

Packaging concepts for Sunnyside Cidery featuring my in-progress font, Fruit Punch Sans, and a very happy sun babe 🍎🍺🍐🌞Three featured flavors include Daydreamin' Hops, Afternoon Apple Juice, and Elderberry Perry.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Emily Thomas
Emily Thomas
retro-inspired branding & design doodads
Hire Me

More by Emily Thomas

View profile
    • Like